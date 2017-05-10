Tunnel collapses at Hanford; no radiation released,a
Hundreds of workers were told to take cover at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a tunnel full of highly contaminated materials collapsed Tuesday morning. But officials say no radiation was released and no workers were hurt.
