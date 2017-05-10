Trial delayed for father charged in d...

Trial delayed for father charged in death of Kennewick toddler

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A Grandview man whose alleged abuse of his son led to the toddler's death asked Friday to delay his trial two months. Nicholas Torres died at a Spokane hospital on Dec. 26, 2014, four days after he'd been left in the care of his father while his mother went Christmas shopping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May 11 lrmhelper 1
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) May 10 AmberAlert 9
Chris L. Murphy May 10 AmberAlert 1
Snap it Apr 29 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar '17 mmcandrew01 1
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Mar '17 believer 1
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,228 • Total comments across all topics: 281,003,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC