Tillis on hospital bed after collapse: I'm fine
Sen. Thom Tillis collapsed during the ACLI Capital Challenge race in Washington, D.C. on May 17. Initial reports say CPR was performed on the North Carolina senator but this video update from Tillis says he was just being checked out after he got overheated. During his opening monologue on the "Late Late Show with James Corden,' Harry Styles referenced an arrest made by Pasco police.
Kennewick Discussions
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May 11
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May 10
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May 10
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr 29
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
