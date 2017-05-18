Tillis on hospital bed after collapse...

Tillis on hospital bed after collapse: I'm fine

10 hrs ago

Sen. Thom Tillis collapsed during the ACLI Capital Challenge race in Washington, D.C. on May 17. Initial reports say CPR was performed on the North Carolina senator but this video update from Tillis says he was just being checked out after he got overheated. During his opening monologue on the "Late Late Show with James Corden,' Harry Styles referenced an arrest made by Pasco police.

