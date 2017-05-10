Three women stop in Kennewick during ...

Three women stop in Kennewick during 1,000-mile trip

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

One lane of Interstate 82 was closed as crews cleaned up asphalt dumped by the second trailer pulled behind a semi on Monday. One of two Dodges is towed back over from being on its top.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) 5 hr AmberAlert 9
Chris L. Murphy 5 hr AmberAlert 1
Snap it Apr 29 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar '17 mmcandrew01 1
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Mar '17 believer 1
sanctuary citys Feb '17 Khomeini c 3
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,190 • Total comments across all topics: 280,913,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC