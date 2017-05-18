SWAT team responds to arrest assault suspect in Kennewick
The Tri-City Regional SWAT team responded Thursday evening to take an assault suspect into custody at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of West Kennewick Avenue. Arthur Valentino Madrigal, 35, of Othello allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband during an altercation with another male around 9 a.m. at the location and left in a vehicle before police arrived.
