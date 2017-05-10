Stolen items found in underground transient camp in Kennewick
After receiving complains about vehicle prowls, police began to use a GPS tracker on one of the stolen items to find it, said Officer Craig Hanson. It led them to an underground transient camp on private property along the railroad tracks in the 900 block of West Canal Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|1 hr
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|Wed
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|Wed
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr 29
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC