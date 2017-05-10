Stolen items found in underground tra...

Stolen items found in underground transient camp in Kennewick

After receiving complains about vehicle prowls, police began to use a GPS tracker on one of the stolen items to find it, said Officer Craig Hanson. It led them to an underground transient camp on private property along the railroad tracks in the 900 block of West Canal Street.

