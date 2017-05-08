Statewide prostitution ring operated in Richland, Kennewick

Six people were arrested in Western Washington last week after a lengthy investigation into an organized criminal ring that made hundreds of thousands of dollars through the prostitution of Asian sex workers, according to U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes. The FBI, along with law enforcement from the west side of the state, identified numerous brothel locations by analyzing cellphones, business records and websites like Backpage.com.

