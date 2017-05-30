Southridge football coacha s teaching contract not renewed
Some Southridge students brought signs to the Kennewick School Board meeting Wednesday in hopes of keeping their football coach, Keith Munson. The board voted not to renew his teaching contract, though he still has a coaching contract.
