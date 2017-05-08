Snowpocalypse slows Columbia Gardens wine village
Kennewick's Columbia Gardens Urban Wine & Artisan Village will open behind schedule after harsh weather slowed construction in January and February. The Port of Kennewick said it expects to open the village to its two winery tenants in late August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snap it
|Apr 29
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC