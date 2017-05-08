Pat's View: Ace reporter
My college sophomore nephew surprised me twice the other day. "Hey, Uncle Pat," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snap it
|Apr 29
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC