Pascoa s Cinco de Mayo celebration kicks off Friday with annual parade

Cinco de Mayo, the annual celebration of Hispanic culture, starts Friday and continues into Saturday, bringing music, food and fun to downtown Pasco. The annual parade is moving to 7 p.m. Friday evening to provide companies and community groups a chance to decorate cars, floats and uniforms with lights.

