Our Voice: Harsh winter doesna t cool excitement for Columbia Gardens

The buildings for the Columbia Gardens Urban Wine & Artisan Village have quickly taken shape this spring despite a brutal winter that put the project behind schedule . And this week the site that will soon be home to two wineries got a welcome influx of cash with an award of $2.2 million from Benton County.

