Lutheran church elects new bishop for Idaho and Eastern Washington - Sat, 20 May 2017 PST

Lutheran congregations in Idaho and Eastern Washington have elected a new bishop to replace Martin Wells, who led the synod for 18 years. Kristen E.M. Kuempel, the pastor at First Lutheran Church in Kennewick, was elected to serve a six-year term as bishop.

