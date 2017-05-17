Kidz Dig Rigz brings vehicles to Columbia Park this weekend

Jason Brier, 7, along with his uncle Joe McGrath, both of Kennewick, asked Jeff Bainter, owner/driver of the Captain USA monster truck, how he fits the rig in his trailer with such big tires during the Kadlec Regional Medical Center Kidz Dig Rigz event in 2015. Bainter said he has a set of smaller tires that he put on to transport it.

