Kennewicka s convention center proposal now includes third ice rink

Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Kennewick voters will soon hear a new pitch to expand the Three Rivers Convention Center. The $35 million proposal now includes building a third ice rink to serve the area's growing youth hockey community.

