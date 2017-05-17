Kennewick water line break spills 169,000 gallons
Officers reported water running over the roadway in the 800 block of South Fir Street just after midnight and a city public works supervisor showed up about 25 minutes later, said city spokeswoman Evelyn Lusignan. City crews dug up the broken pipe and had it fixed within two hours.
