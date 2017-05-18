Kennewick School District settles lawsuit by Pickerel sex abuse victims
The Kennewick School District agreed Thursday to settle a lawsuit brought by three men who claim the district failed to protect them from being sexually abused by a teacher and coach. It is not clear if the confidential settlement covered more than the three men in the first civil trial that began earlier this week with jury selection in Benton County Superior Court.
