Kennewick mulls $6M shortfall for highway Southridge overpass
The area is home to Southridge High School, Trios Southridge Hospital, Sage Crest Elementary, new subdivisions and apartment complexes and a robust array of restaurants and retailers. But drivers seldom use Ridgeline to get on or off the highway because there's no traffic signal and no left turns allowed in either direction.
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snap it
|Apr 29
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
