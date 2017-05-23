Kennewick man hurt when his tractor trailer flips
Jose E. Carr, Jr., 40, Kennewick, was heading east near Cle Elum and didn't notice the traffic slowing down for construction, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore. Several construction projects are continuing along the interstate during the next few months.
