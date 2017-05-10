Kennewick eyes refresh for iconic Pla...

Kennewick eyes refresh for iconic Playground of Dreams

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Kennewick's massively popular Playground of Dreams could be replaced in 2018, under a plan taking shape by city officials. The city wants to replace the sprawling wooden play structure in Columbia Park with a contemporary structure that better serves children with both intellectual and physical disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May 11 lrmhelper 1
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) May 10 AmberAlert 9
Chris L. Murphy May 10 AmberAlert 1
Snap it Apr 29 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar '17 mmcandrew01 1
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Mar '17 believer 1
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,356 • Total comments across all topics: 281,012,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC