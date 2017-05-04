Judge to review statements in murder of Kennewick grandmother
But attorneys said Friday they're still awaiting lab results on some evidence and need more time to review police reports and conduct follow-up interviews. In the meantime, the court has reserved the first two days of the trial week to review testimony on whether jurors can hear statements that Wiltse made to police after her arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snap it
|Apr 29
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC