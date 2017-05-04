Hanford pipefitter announces run for Kennewick City Council

Jim Millbauer, a longtime Hanford employee and Kennewick resident, announced Thursday he is running for the at-large Position 4. Leo Perales, a young Kennewick civil rights leader, previously announced plans to run for the same seat in April. "I've always firmly believed in serving my community and taught my children that they shouldn't sit on the sidelines when they believe they can help," he said.

