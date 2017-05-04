Girl Scout donates cookies to Kennewick police as thanks
Diem Perkins knows how to thank the Kennewick police - she gave the officers cookies and not just any cookies, Girl Scout cookies. Staff at Keller Williams Realty and Summit Funding agreed to double whatever amount of Girl Scout cookies she sold to give some to the Kennewick police, Kennewick Fire Department and military personnel.
