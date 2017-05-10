Former Kennewick teacher admits sending sex videos to students, raping boy
A former Kennewick middle school teacher has admitted that she sent nude pictures and videos of herself to at least four students and raped one of the boys. Reiboldt had been a physical education teacher at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School when the allegations first came to light last June.
