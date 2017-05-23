Daily grind cuts a path for repaving ...

Daily grind cuts a path for repaving in Kennewick

Workers from Safe Set Construction in Richland work Monday grinding away a layer of asphalt from Highway 397, also called Chemical Drive, near East Third Avenue in downtown Kennewick. It's part of a repaving project from South Yew Street in Kennewick across the cable bridge to South 10th Avenue in Pasco.

