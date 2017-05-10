Consolidating Tri-City 911 clears biggest hurdle yet
Consolidating 911 operations moved a step closer to reality Thursday when the Benton County Emergency Services Board approved plans to transition Franklin County dispatch services into its system. The plan will guide how Benton County absorbs dispatch responsibilities for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Pasco Police and Fire Departments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May 11
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May 10
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May 10
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr 29
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC