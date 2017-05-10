City View Cemetery in Pasco preparing...

City View Cemetery in Pasco preparing for Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Dan Dotta, City of Pasco facilities manager, tells about the preparations under way at City View Cemetery for the May 24-30 visit of the American Veterans Traveling Tribute. It is an 80-percent scale version of the wall in Washington D.C. The Georgia Forestry Commission released video showing a close-up view of the wildfire called the West Mims Fire raging through the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May 11 lrmhelper 1
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) May 10 AmberAlert 9
Chris L. Murphy May 10 AmberAlert 1
Snap it Apr 29 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar '17 mmcandrew01 1
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Mar '17 believer 1
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,788 • Total comments across all topics: 280,990,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC