City View Cemetery in Pasco preparing for Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall
Dan Dotta, City of Pasco facilities manager, tells about the preparations under way at City View Cemetery for the May 24-30 visit of the American Veterans Traveling Tribute. It is an 80-percent scale version of the wall in Washington D.C. The Georgia Forestry Commission released video showing a close-up view of the wildfire called the West Mims Fire raging through the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in Georgia.
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May 11
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May 10
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May 10
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr 29
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
