Boy Scouts collecting old flags needing retirement
The Blue Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America will be collecting U.S. flags in need of retirement until June 9 as part of a local community service day project. Flags can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the council office at 8478 W. Gage Boulevard in Kennewick.
