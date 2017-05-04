Benton County judge freezes bank account of alleged cross-country scammer
The bank account of a Kennewick man charged with scamming an elderly Florida man out of $6,000 has been frozen while investigators look to see if there are other victims. Zhihua Lei and his attorney, Ryan Swinburnson, did not argue against an extension of the temporary hold during a hearing Thursday in Benton County Superior Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snap it
|Apr 29
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC