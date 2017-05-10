Acura ablaze after Pasco hit and run ...

Acura ablaze after Pasco hit and run collision

A residential security camera near the intersection of North 24th Avenue and West Ruby Street captures a hit and run collision and ensuing fire of the victim vehicle. Police later reportedly located the Ford SUV that left the scene of the wreck.

