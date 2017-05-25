4 free things to do this weekend in the Tri-Cities

Kennewick's aquatic playgrounds open 10 a.m-7 p.m. beginning May 29 at Highlands Grange Park, Columbia Park, Underwood Park and at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex. Kennewick's aquatic playgrounds open 10 a.m-7 p.m. beginning May 29 at Highlands Grange Park, Columbia Park, Underwood Park and at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex.

