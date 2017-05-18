2 Kennewick police train with 400 motorcycle cops in Yakima
Sgt. Matt Newton and Officer Lee Copper are representing Kennewick police at a motorcycle training conference in Yakima for 400 officers. The annual North American Motor Officers Association conference is taking place at the Yakima Valley Sun Dome, said Sgt.
