10 people in Kennewick protest Trump firing FBI director

A small group of protestors objected Wednesday in Kennewick to President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey. About 10 people gathered outside the Benton County Justice Center, carrying signs calling for appointing a special prosecutor or impeaching the president.

