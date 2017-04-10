Women offered free cancer screenings April 21

Trios Health and the Tri-Cities Cancer Center have partnered to offer free breast and cervical cancer screenings from 1 to 4 p.m. April 21 at the Trios Care Center at Vista Field, 521 N. Young St., Kennewick. Screenings are by appointment only and are open to uninsured and under insured women 21 to 64 years of age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.