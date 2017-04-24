Trios Health mammography service to r...

Trios Health mammography service to relocate

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KVEW-TV Kennewick

Beginning May 1, Trios Health's mammography service will operate in its new location at the Trios Care Center at Southridge, located at 3730 Plaza Way in Kennewick. The mammography system - which includes advanced 3D imaging capability and will soon be enhanced to include mammography guided biopsy - will be relocated to the Care Center at Southridge from the Trios Care Center at Vista Field at 521 N. Young St. in Kennewick during the week beginning April 24. No scheduled appointments will be affected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kennewick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar '17 mmcandrew01 1
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Mar '17 believer 1
sanctuary citys Feb '17 Khomeini c 3
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
See all Kennewick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kennewick Forum Now

Kennewick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kennewick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Kennewick, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,181 • Total comments across all topics: 280,632,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC