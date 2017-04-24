Trios Health mammography service to relocate
Beginning May 1, Trios Health's mammography service will operate in its new location at the Trios Care Center at Southridge, located at 3730 Plaza Way in Kennewick. The mammography system - which includes advanced 3D imaging capability and will soon be enhanced to include mammography guided biopsy - will be relocated to the Care Center at Southridge from the Trios Care Center at Vista Field at 521 N. Young St. in Kennewick during the week beginning April 24. No scheduled appointments will be affected.
