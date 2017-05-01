Tri-Cities joins nationwide fight against climate change
Tri-City area residents joined tens of thousands of people across the nation on Saturday, demanding and strategizing actions to protect the planet. "There is no planet B," Wanda Vantine, 11, of Kennewick, wrote on a banner stretched across the stage at John Dam Plaza in Richland, echoing words heard agross the nation Saturday.
