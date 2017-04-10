Thief drops off stolen parrot at Kennewick Fire Department
Beany, the stolen parrot, is home with his owners after the thief dropped the bird off at the Kennewick Fire Department on Saturday. On April 10, a thief took Beany and his cage from a porch at a home in the 100 block of South Yelm Street.
