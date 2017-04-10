Teen car thiefa s dad helps Kennewick police find him
A teenager's dad helped police find him and arrest him for stealing a car and hitting a parked SUV on Sunday. Kennewick police responded to 4711 W. Metaline Ave. about a silver Lincoln Town Car colliding with a parked blue Chevrolet HHR on Sunday at 2:40 p.m. The driver got out and ran into a nearby apartment.
