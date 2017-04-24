Teen accused of DUI that sent parked pickup into garage door
An 18 year old was booked into the Benton County jail early Sunday morning, accused of driving drunk and knocking a parked pickup into the garage door of a house. Bryce Aaron Grigg attempted to turn into a side street, but failed to negotiate the turn, according to Kennewick police.
