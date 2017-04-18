Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felon...

Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felony on way to jail

Allen W. Hendrick, 55, of Pasco was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct at the Thunderbird Motel on Wednesday at 3:28. Police said he damaged the door to the patrol car and was booked for felony malicious mischief.

