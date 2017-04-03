Six vehicle pileup injures Kennewick woman
Six vehicles collided on Highway 395 on Sunday because the drivers were following too closely to the one ahead of them. The pileup occurred at 1:21 p.m. where the highway intersects Yelm Avenue near the Kennewick city limits, according to the Washington State Patrol.
