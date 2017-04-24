Single Pasco mothera s struggle inspi...

Single Pasco mothera s struggle inspires daughter to dream of being a doctor

18 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Jennifer Jimenez was just 6 when her father and older brother walked away, leaving her mom alone to raise her and a younger sister. Her mother realized the importance of education and eventually graduated from Columbia Basin College with an associate's degree and a Certified Nursing Assistant license.

