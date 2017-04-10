Richland police ID driver in fatal motorcycle collision

Richland police on Tuesday released the name of the driver who hit and killed a motorcyclist on George Washington Way on Thursday. Andrew Luttrell, 31, of Kennewick, was driving north in a passenger car when he hit Paul H. Quintana, 34, of Richland, on his motorcycle about 2 p.m. He had pulled up behind a delivery truck that was stopped in the northbound lane when he was hit from behind, said Richland police.

