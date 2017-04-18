Register for kidsa fishing day at Col...

Register for kidsa fishing day at Columbia Park in Kennewick

The Columbia Park Pond will be stocked with fish - including more than a thousand tagged for prizes - for the annual children's fishing day Saturday. Children 14 and younger can register for the event at bit.ly/pondfishing2017 by searching for "fishing."

