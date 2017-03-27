Public hospital district in Washington lays off 25 workers
A Washington state public hospital district is laying off about 25 people as part of a plan to improve its finances. The Tri-City Herald reports that the plan to improve the financial position of Kennewick's Trios Health also calls for additional workforce cuts and not filling some open posts.
