Pasco gang murder trial delayed again
The trial for a 22-year-old man charged with a rival gang killing outside a Pasco grocery store has been postponed to Aug. 14. The Kennewick man is accused of killing Juan C. Melgoza in February 2015 because of the color of the victim's clothes. Prosecutors claim Pedroza-DeSantiago was leaving Fiesta Foods when he stumbled into Melgoza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC