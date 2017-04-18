Key evidence still being tested in No...

Key evidence still being tested in November murder of Kennewick grandmother

23 min ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Kidnapping suspect Theresa Wiltse makes her preliminary appearance before Judge Cameron Mitchell in Benton County Superior Court on Nov. 21, in Kennewick. Wiltse was arrested on Nov. 18 when she tried to collect ransom in the abduction of Sandra Harris, 6 The body of kidnap victim Sandra Harris, 69, of Kennewick was discovered November 20, on this stretch of Coffin Road about 15 miles south of Kennewick.

