Kennewick woman arrested during prostitution sting in Moses Lake
Moses Lake Police arrested a wanted Kennewick woman on outstanding warrants, as well as drug and prostitution charges Tuesday night. Turner was booked into Grant County Jail on new charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Ecstasy, Prostitution and Driving While Suspended 3rd degree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Kennewick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar 18
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
Find what you want!
Search Kennewick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC