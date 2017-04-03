Kennewick, Richland parents may want to wait before making summer plans in 2018
Kennewick and Richland officials may delay next year's graduation so they can have more time for potential snow days and teacher training. The proposed change shifts next year's graduation by one week, from June 1 to June 8, for Richland, and June 2 to June 9 for Kennewick.
