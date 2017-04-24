Kennewick police arrest 2 people for ...

Kennewick police arrest 2 people for phone scam

Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

An 83-year-old Kennewick man thought he was sending money to rescue a grandson, instead two con artists bilked him out of thousands of dollars. The suspects contacted the victim by phone, posing as a grandson and saying he was in jail in Panama.

